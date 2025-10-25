Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $166.50 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 673,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $166,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $245.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.