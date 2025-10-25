Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 29,690 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Cigna Group worth $247,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1%

CI stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.