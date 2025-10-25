Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $241,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $313.00 price target on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

TRV opened at $269.98 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $287.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

