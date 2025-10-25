Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $164.30 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $164,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Natera by 83.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.59.

Shares of NTRA opened at $192.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.18. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $198.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $398,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,310.51. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,446 shares of company stock worth $11,207,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

