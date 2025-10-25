West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 748.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Snowflake by 149.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 53.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $257.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.48. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.23 and a twelve month high of $259.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $373,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,561.25. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock valued at $270,280,661. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.