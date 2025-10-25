Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.