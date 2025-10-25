Carrera Capital Advisors Invests $5.44 Million in Telefonica SA $TEF

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,007,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000. Telefonica comprises about 1.1% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefonica to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $4.20.

Telefonica Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Telefonica SA has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

