Carrera Capital Advisors Invests $1.82 Million in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 171,711 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,999 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,115,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,718 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,777,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 318,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals Stock Up 2.6%

HBM opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. HudBay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.55.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

