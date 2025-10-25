Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF $LFAE Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP

Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAE – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP owned 0.28% of Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Get Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF alerts:

Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LFAE opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78. Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $115.45 and a twelve month high of $133.20.

About Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF

The Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF (LFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages US Treasury exposure, aiming to provide predictable cashflows through 2048. The fund is designed to appeal to investors born in 1948 and reaching age 100.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.