Carrera Capital Advisors Invests $2.14 Million in Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 14.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 10.8% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 738,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 72,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 8.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Chile Price Performance

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Banco Santander Chile has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $757.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander Chile presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.00.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

