Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP Has $401,000 Position in Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF $LFAO

Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAO – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF comprises 0.1% of Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP owned about 0.27% of Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.44. Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $169.81 and a 52-week high of $191.16.

About Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF

The Stone Ridge 2055 Longevity Income ETF (LFAO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages US Treasury exposure, aiming to provide predictable cashflows through 2055. The fund is designed to appeal to investors born in 1955 and reaching age 100.

