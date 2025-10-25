Carrera Capital Advisors Raises Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $141.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

