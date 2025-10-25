Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 29,490 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Carrera Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.