Carrera Capital Advisors Invests $4.12 Million in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 127,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Fresh Del Monte Produce accounts for 0.8% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 230.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 81.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fresh Del Monte Produce has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 7,575 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $277,320.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,040,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,543,029.02. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Effie D. Silva sold 1,315 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $49,365.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,932.58. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,039 shares of company stock worth $5,010,709. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.