Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF $LFAR

Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP decreased its stake in Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAR – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP owned about 0.18% of Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance
LFAR opened at $157.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20. Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $176.98.
Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF Company Profile
