Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF $LFAR

Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP decreased its stake in Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAR – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP owned about 0.18% of Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance

LFAR opened at $157.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20. Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $176.98.

Get Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF alerts:

Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF (LFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages US Treasury exposure, aiming to provide predictable cashflows through 2057. The fund is designed to appeal to investors born in 1957 and reaching age 100.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2057 Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.