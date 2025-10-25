Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 142.0% during the second quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 131,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,965 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

