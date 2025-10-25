Financial Review: Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) & Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Life360 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Life360 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life360 and Halma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $371.48 million 19.81 -$4.55 million $0.32 296.56 Halma $2.87 billion 6.22 $378.18 million N/A N/A

Halma has higher revenue and earnings than Life360.

Risk & Volatility

Life360 has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halma has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Life360 and Halma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 2 6 1 2.89 Halma 1 5 2 4 2.75

Life360 currently has a consensus target price of $91.43, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. Given Life360’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Life360 is more favorable than Halma.

Profitability

This table compares Life360 and Halma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 6.45% 7.65% 5.31% Halma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Life360 beats Halma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life360

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire safety, fire detection and fire suppression; safe movement in public, commercial, and industrial spaces; elevator safety; communications in emergencies; control of access in potentially hazardous industrial and commercial environments; electrical safety; and the safe management of pipelines and storage assets solutions. This segment serves shops and restaurants, healthcare facilities, and offices and stadiums; industrial and logistics assets; public spaces and critical infrastructure; and aerospace, and rail and automotive markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; environmental monitoring, water and waste water analysis and treatment, gas analysis and detection, and optical analysis systems. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; components, devices and systems that provide information and analytics to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable treatment across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment and analytics, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

