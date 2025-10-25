Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

Kone Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Kone Oyj stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Kone Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Kone Oyj alerts:

About Kone Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Read More

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Receive News & Ratings for Kone Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kone Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.