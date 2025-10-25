Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kone Oyj had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.
Kone Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Kone Oyj stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Kone Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.
About Kone Oyj
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kone Oyj
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/20 – 10/24
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Kone Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kone Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.