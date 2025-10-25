Head-To-Head Contrast: Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Veea and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veea -21,478.63% N/A -15.23% Automatic Data Processing 19.84% 72.84% 7.33%

Volatility and Risk

Veea has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

25.9% of Veea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.0% of Veea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Veea and Automatic Data Processing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veea $140,000.00 246.85 -$47.55 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $20.56 billion 5.54 $4.08 billion $9.98 28.15

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Veea.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Veea and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veea 1 0 0 0 1.00 Automatic Data Processing 1 10 3 0 2.14

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $313.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Veea.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Veea on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veea

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

