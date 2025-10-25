GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (TQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1818 per share on Tuesday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This is a 2.2% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.12% of GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors.

