Meridian Bank (MRBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 17th

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

Meridian Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian Bank to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Meridian Bank Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $15.34 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meridian Bank ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Meridian Bank had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Meridian Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Meridian Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

