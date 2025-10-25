CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on November 28th

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a market cap of $167.58 million, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.37. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

