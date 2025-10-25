TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.970-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.190-4.250 EPS.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $108.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.50%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,408.48. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $919,839. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 20.4% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 235,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,885 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

