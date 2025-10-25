Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $238.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $181.32 and a one year high of $243.71.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $587.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

