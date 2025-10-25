Carrera Capital Advisors Has $14.54 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 2.9% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.