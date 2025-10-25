Zacks Research Downgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Strong Sell

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

ARCO has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arcos Dorados from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.2%

ARCO opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

