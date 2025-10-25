Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Shares Purchased by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.93%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

