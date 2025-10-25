PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.