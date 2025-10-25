PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys 1,200 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $348,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

