Carrera Capital Advisors Purchases 318,558 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Carrera Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,558 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 22.8% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carrera Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $113,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHLF. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.39 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

