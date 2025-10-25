PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Sells 11,000 Shares of OR Royalties Inc. $OR

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co trimmed its holdings in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 155.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

OR Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08 and a beta of 0.75. OR Royalties Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

OR Royalties Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.