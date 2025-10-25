PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Has $718,000 Stock Position in MAG Silver Corporation $MAG

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lowered its stake in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 9.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $15,169,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MAG opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. MAG Silver Corporation has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

