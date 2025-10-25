PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Increases Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Humana by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1,027.6% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $290.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $315.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.