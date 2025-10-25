Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zephirin Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.02. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $759,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 85.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,759 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 762.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,637,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.