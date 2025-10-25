Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Kering from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. Kering has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

