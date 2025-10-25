iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,406 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVE opened at $209.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $210.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.58.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
