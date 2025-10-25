Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,889 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

