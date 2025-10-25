ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMA. Leerink Partners started coverage on ImageneBio in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised ImageneBio to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered ImageneBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on ImageneBio from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on ImageneBio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get ImageneBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImageneBio

ImageneBio Price Performance

Shares of IMA stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. ImageneBio has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.41.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that ImageneBio will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImageneBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ImageneBio by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImageneBio by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImageneBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImageneBio by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 124,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About ImageneBio

(Get Free Report)

ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImageneBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageneBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.