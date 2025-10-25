Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 9,336 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,378,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,834,000 after buying an additional 3,554,643 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $24,554,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 951.6% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 679,878 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 758,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 487,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,034,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after acquiring an additional 390,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 23.2%

Shares of DIHP opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.