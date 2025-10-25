Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $24.09 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

