Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,582 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AHR stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -201.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -454.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

