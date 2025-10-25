Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7%

COLL opened at $35.30 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 97.28%. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $201,011.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 95,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,611.98. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $400,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,712.44. This trade represents a 33.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,792 shares of company stock worth $2,084,207. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,157,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,743 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 837,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 109,655 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.