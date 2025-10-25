Zacks Research Upgrades Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) to Hold

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSFE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.95.

PSFE stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $428.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Paysafe’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.510 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 1,385.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Paysafe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

