Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 5,470 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 127,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

