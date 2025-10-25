ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Sold by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after buying an additional 1,055,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $38,548,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 94.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after buying an additional 728,177 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1%

ON opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares in the company, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

