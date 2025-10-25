PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $2.44 Million in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $1,310,944.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,018.20. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,167.43. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,608 shares of company stock worth $92,691,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $162.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.28 and a beta of 0.92. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $144.32 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.26.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

