D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.8% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $190.83 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

