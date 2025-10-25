Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in HP by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,543,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,591,000 after purchasing an additional 761,622 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HP by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 768,305 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 51,706 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 115,170 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in HP by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

