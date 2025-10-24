Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $60,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,225,000 after purchasing an additional 773,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $820.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $935.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $767.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

