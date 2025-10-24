Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of HON stock opened at $220.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

